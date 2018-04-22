BREAKING: BBNaija 2018: Miracle declared winner, beats Tobi, Alex, Nina, Cee-c — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: BBNaija 2018: Miracle declared winner, beats Tobi, Alex, Nina, Cee-c

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle has emerged winner of this year’s show tagged ‘Double Wahala Edition. Miracle, floored other finalists, Tobi, Alex, Nina and Cee-c to win N45m and other juicy rewards. The season began broadcasting on January 22, 2017 with 20 housemates and was aired for 78 days. Big Brother Naija is the […]

BREAKING: BBNaija 2018: Miracle declared winner, beats Tobi, Alex, Nina, Cee-c

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

