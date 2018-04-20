BREAKING! Bloody Friday as one dead, others injured at APC congress in Benue — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Bloody Friday as one dead, others injured at APC congress in Benue

One person was feared killed and several others injured after fight broke out during the All Progressives Congress, Benue South caucus meeting in Otukpo on Friday, Daily post report reveals. it was gathered that during the meeting, fight broke out between some boys believed to be loyal to the current chairman of the party […]

