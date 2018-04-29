Breaking: Bomb Explosion At Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader’s Compound In Enugu — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Bomb Explosion At Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader’s Compound In Enugu

Explosion rocks Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader’s home The country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State has been bombed. A source who confirmed this to Daily Sun said that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound. […]

