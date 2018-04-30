 BREAKING: Buhari meeting with US President, Donald Trump — Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Buhari meeting with US President, Donald Trump

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and his United States, US, counterpart, Donald Trump are currently meeting in Washington. The meeting was confirmed by Buhsri’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, via his Twitter handle. The meeting holding at the Oval office, is centered around “Security, Economy, Nigeria-US relationships.” The tweet reads, “President @MBuhari and US President […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

