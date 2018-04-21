BREAKING: Buhari returns to Abuja after CHOGM in London — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Buhari returns to Abuja after CHOGM in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from London, where he attended the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM. The President took off from London a little after midday on Saturday and arrived Nigeria few minutes past 7pm. He was recieved at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by top government functionaries. Buhari […]

BREAKING: Buhari returns to Abuja after CHOGM in London

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

