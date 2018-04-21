BREAKING: Buhari returns to Abuja after CHOGM in London — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Buhari returns to Abuja after CHOGM in London
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from London, where he attended the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM. The President took off from London a little after midday on Saturday and arrived Nigeria few minutes past 7pm. He was recieved at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by top government functionaries. Buhari […]
