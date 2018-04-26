BREAKING! Civil Servants’ April Salary May Be Delayed — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Civil Servants’ April Salary May Be Delayed

Payment of April salary to civil servants may be delayed as the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has for the second month in a row rejected the revenue figures presented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). In March, the FAAC meeting had ended in a deadlock because of a shortfall of N37.7 billion in […]

