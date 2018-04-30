BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses

The Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court on Monday ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties linked to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan. The properties are located at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District; and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, both in Abuja. The properties were said to […]

BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

