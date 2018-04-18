Breaking: Court sacks Delta Deputy Speaker — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Court sacks Delta Deputy Speaker

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State High Court sitting in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State, has removed the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi over alleged falsification of Information.

The court presided over by Justice V. I Ofezi ordered the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued Mr Friday Osanebi and issue same to Mr Emeka Odegbe, saying he is the validly nominated candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the 2015 general election.

Details coming soon

