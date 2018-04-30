 BREAKING! Court Sentences Popular SAN, Nwobike To Jail In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Court Sentences Popular SAN, Nwobike To Jail In Lagos

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike has been convicted of 12 counts bordering of perversion of the course of justice by the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, Punch reprot reveals. Justice Raliat Adebiyi, who pronounced the verdict on Monday morning, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission proved beyond reasonable doubts that […]

The post BREAKING! Court Sentences Popular SAN, Nwobike To Jail In Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.