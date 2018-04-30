BREAKING! Court Sentences Popular SAN, Nwobike To Jail In Lagos — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Court Sentences Popular SAN, Nwobike To Jail In Lagos

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike has been convicted of 12 counts bordering of perversion of the course of justice by the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, Punch reprot reveals. Justice Raliat Adebiyi, who pronounced the verdict on Monday morning, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission proved beyond reasonable doubts that […]

