Breaking: Dino Melaye arrested on his way to MoroccoMore — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Dino Melaye arrested on his way to MoroccoMore

Senator Dino Melaye, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on his way to Morocco.

The Senator representing Kogi West said he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport.

I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018

Stopped from traveling and under arrest. No retreat no surrender. Talk we must https://t.co/8DtbPna6KT — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018

More Details soon.

The post Breaking: Dino Melaye arrested on his way to MoroccoMore appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

