Breaking: Dino Melaye arrested — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Dino Melaye arrested

Senator representing Kogi west, and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dino Melaye has been arrested.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, confirmed the arrest on Monday on tweet posted on his official twitter handle.

He said he was detained at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport,Abuja.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in”.

“Stopped from traveling and under arrest. No retreat no surrender. Talk we must”.

The senator was declared wanted on the 28th of March 2018 by the police for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.

DetailsLater…

The post Breaking: Dino Melaye arrested appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

