BREAKING: Dino Melaye remains senator as INEC declares recall exercise failed, invalid, ineffective — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Dino Melaye remains senator as INEC declares recall exercise failed, invalid, ineffective
The bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has failed as the verification exercise did not meet the constitutional requirements. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the results released at the INEC office, Lokoja, in the early hours of Sunday said only 5.34% signatures was verified. According to the […]
