BREAKING: Dino Melaye remains senator as INEC declares recall exercise failed, invalid, ineffective — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Dino Melaye remains senator as INEC declares recall exercise failed, invalid, ineffective

The bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has failed as the verification exercise did not meet the constitutional requirements. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the results released at the INEC office, Lokoja, in the early hours of Sunday said only 5.34% signatures was verified. According to the […]

BREAKING: Dino Melaye remains senator as INEC declares recall exercise failed, invalid, ineffective

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

