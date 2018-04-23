Breaking: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Puts To Bed — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Puts To Bed

Excitement today reached fever pitch after the pregnant Duchess was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington with the Duke by her side this morning. Kate was admitted to hospital before 6am today, which is not unrealistic that she may have already given birth to her third baby. The 36-year old’s two previous births have been fairly quick. […]

The post Breaking: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Puts To Bed appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

