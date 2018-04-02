Breaking: Ebonyi SSG resigns ahead of 2019 election - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Ebonyi SSG resigns ahead of 2019 election – Vanguard
Vanguard
Breaking: Ebonyi SSG resigns ahead of 2019 election
Vanguard
ABAKALIKI-THE Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and Professor of Geophysics, Benard Ifeanyi Odoh Monday resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh. The former SSG who was appointed on 29th …
