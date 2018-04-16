 [BREAKING] EFCC charges Globacom with $6.7m fraud - The Punch — Nigeria Today
[BREAKING] EFCC charges Globacom with $6.7m fraud – The Punch

The Punch

[BREAKING] EFCC charges Globacom with $6.7m fraud
Oladimeji Ramon. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged telecommunications company, Globacom Limited, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja for an alleged fraud of $6,786,674.61. The firm was charged alongside its

