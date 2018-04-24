 Breaking: Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema remanded in EFCC custody - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Breaking: Ex-Katsina Gov. Shema remanded in EFCC custody – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

KATSINA – THE former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema was on Tuesday remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC custody over alleged money laundering of N5.7bn SURE-P Funds. The presiding judge at the Federal High Court in
