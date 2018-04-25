Breaking: Fear grips opposition over allege plot to block accounts ahead of 2019 — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Fear grips opposition over allege plot to block accounts ahead of 2019

The Federal Government is set to deploy its security and anti-graft agencies to frustrate the opposition through blocking the accounts of hostile state governments, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State alleged Wednesday.



Noting that the plot was aimed to cut off funding for the opposition ahead of the crucial 2019 General Elections, the governor said that if the plot sails through, it is expected to weaken the financial base of these perceived “opposition governors and states” and make them ineffectual in mobilising its supporters for the crucial elections.

The governor said that he had it on good authority that the anti-graft agencies; notably, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practise and other related Offences Commission, ICPC will be used to freeze the accounts of those state governments after spurious examination of their local government accounts, the accounts of the Ministries of Work, Special Duties and the Federal Government intervention funds for workers.

“But the real deal is to render the opposition financially incapacitated, so that they can’t mobilise towards the polls,” he said.

“But this is dangerous for democracy. This will further heighten tensions in the country. We hope they jettison this evil plot. Elections should not be a do-or-die matter.”

It would be recalled that main opposition party, PDP, had earlier raised the alarm of plots to frame its top chieftains and elected government officials, including Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, among others.

