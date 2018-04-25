BREAKING! Herdsmen With AK 47 Attack Villager In Nasarawa, Kill 7 — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Herdsmen With AK 47 Attack Villager In Nasarawa, Kill 7

Suspected AK 47 wielding Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday attacked Ihuman, one of the largest Tiv communities in Awe Local Government area of Nasarawa killing at least 7 persons and injuring several others. According to NewTelegraph, the armed men attacked Ihuman village at about 5 pm Wednesday evening, shooting sporadically at the helpless villagers who had […]

The post BREAKING! Herdsmen With AK 47 Attack Villager In Nasarawa, Kill 7 appeared first on Timeofgist.

