 BREAKING! Herdsmen With AK 47 Attack Villager In Nasarawa, Kill 7 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Herdsmen With AK 47 Attack Villager In Nasarawa, Kill 7

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Suspected AK 47 wielding Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday attacked Ihuman, one of the largest Tiv communities in Awe Local Government area of Nasarawa killing at least 7 persons and injuring several others. According to NewTelegraph, the armed men attacked Ihuman village at about 5 pm Wednesday evening, shooting sporadically at the helpless villagers who had […]

The post BREAKING! Herdsmen With AK 47 Attack Villager In Nasarawa, Kill 7 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.