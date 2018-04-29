BREAKING: Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed
Explosion has rocked the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State. Daily Sun reports that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound. The explosion was said to have destroyed part of his building. The ceiling […]
BREAKING: Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!