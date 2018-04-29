 BREAKING: Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed — Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed

Explosion has rocked the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State. Daily Sun reports that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound. The explosion was said to have destroyed part of his building. The ceiling […]

