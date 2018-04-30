Breaking: Iran bans use of Telegram app — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Iran bans use of Telegram app

Iran’s judicial authorities have ordered a ban on the popular messaging app Telegram, which had played a role in anti-government protests early this year, local media reported on Monday.

“The ban comes into force with immediate effect,’’ it reported.

The move follows months of campaigning by members of the clergy and government hardliners.

President Hassan Rowhani had been against the ban, arguing that it would violate citizens’ fundamental rights.

Telegram is popular with opposition movements in many countries because it uses encryption.

The app served as the main means of communication for anti-government demonstrators who carried out a string of protests and riots in late 2017 and early this year.

Videos and pictures of the protests spread via Telegram both at home and abroad.

