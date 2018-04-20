 BREAKING: Jacob Zuma fathered a child with a 24-year-old - News24 — Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Jacob Zuma fathered a child with a 24-year-old – News24

Posted on Apr 20, 2018


BREAKING: Jacob Zuma fathered a child with a 24-year-old
Former president Jacob Zuma has become a father again after a 24-year-old woman gave birth to his child in a Durban hospital last week. News24 understands that the child was born at the Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital last Thursday – Zuma's birthday
