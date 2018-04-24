 BREAKING: Legendary French Coach, Henri Michel Is Dead — Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Legendary French Coach, Henri Michel Is Dead

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports

Former France coach and legendary manager of French Lique 1 side Nantes, Henri Michel is dead. He died at the age of 70. French Football Federation wrote on Twitter: “Henri Michel, former player and coach, died this morning at the age of 70.” Aside coaching the France national team between 1984 and 1988, he had […]

The post BREAKING: Legendary French Coach, Henri Michel Is Dead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

