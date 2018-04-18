BREAKING | ‘Mace-Stealing’ Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Arrested by Nigerian Police — Nigeria Today

BREAKING | ‘Mace-Stealing’ Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Arrested by Nigerian Police

‘Mace-Stealing’ Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been arrested by the Nigerian Police.

He was arrested in Abuja at exactly 1.57 PM.

More to come.

