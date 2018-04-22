BREAKING! Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija 2018 Finale — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija 2018 Finale

Miracle is the winner BBNaija 2018 reality TV show with star prize of N25million cash, N20million in prizes. Cee-C is the first runner up Big Brother Naija 2018. BBNaija 2018 finalists were Nina, Alex Tobi, Cee-C and Miracle. More details soon….

The post BREAKING! Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija 2018 Finale appeared first on Timeofgist.

