Breaking News: Buhari Officially Declares Intention To Re-Run For 2019 Election — Nigeria Today

Breaking News: Buhari Officially Declares Intention To Re-Run For 2019 Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally announced he will seek re-election in 2019.

Mr. Buhari made the announcement on Monday at a meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress leadership. The National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the party is holding in Abuja.

Mr. Buhari made the declaration after the media had left the NEC hall of APC secretariat in Abuja. The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that “It is true that the president has announced his commitment to seek re election in 2019”.

While the president has long indicated he will seek a second term of four years, this is his first public announcement.

Source – GossipMill

The post Breaking News: Buhari Officially Declares Intention To Re-Run For 2019 Election appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

