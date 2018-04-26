BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria Bans Open Grazing - National Accord — Nigeria Today

BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria Bans Open Grazing – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria Bans Open Grazing
National Accord
In a move to forestall further violence and killings associated with farmers and herdsman crisis, the National Economic Council (NEC), a forum of Nigeria governors has banned open grazing in the country. The government also banned the free movement of …
NEC bans movement of herdsmen in Benue, Taraba — five states
NEC stops movement of herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, three others
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!