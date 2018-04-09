 Breaking News: President Buhari Declares Intention To Contest For a 2nd Term - Reactions — Nigeria Today
Breaking News: President Buhari Declares Intention To Contest For a 2nd Term – Reactions

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, Politics

The incumbent president of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally put all rumors to bed and announced his intention to run for the second term in office as constitution stipulates. The Nigerian constitution, 1999 as amended stipulates that an individual is entitled to an 8 years in the office of the presidency in a 4 years term per section. 
According to New Agency of Nigeria, NAN, who is the first news platform to publish the news; President Muhammadu Buhari has formally announced he will seek re-election in 2019. Mr. Buhari made the announcement on Monday at a meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress leadership. The National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the party is holding in Abuja.

After the NAN’s report, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai via his Twitter handle confirmed the news. According to him, Mr. President made his intention known to All Progressive Congress, APC members during the NEC meeting.
Below is people’s reaction on the news..

