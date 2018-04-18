 Breaking News: Senate Invaded By Hoodlums, Mace Hijacked, Taken Away (photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Breaking News: Senate Invaded By Hoodlums, Mace Hijacked, Taken Away (photos)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

According to TVC News, There is serious commotion right now at the Senate chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly which got invaded by some hoodlums while plenary was ongoing and made away with the Mace. Photos Below

The post Breaking News: Senate Invaded By Hoodlums, Mace Hijacked, Taken Away (photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.