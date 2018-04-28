 Breaking News: South African Actor, Akhumzi Jezile Is Dead — Nigeria Today
Breaking News: South African Actor, Akhumzi Jezile Is Dead

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Is Akhumzi Jezile really dead? Akhumzi Jezile is a South African actor, television presenter and producer best known as a presenter on various YOTV shows on SABC1, from 2007-2012 is dead. The news of Akhumzi Jezile death filtered into the social media this afternoon. Akhumzi is also known for his starring role as Tsietsi Zwane […]

