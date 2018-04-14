Breaking News: Syrian Defence Activated As Trump Orders Strikes On Them In Response To Alleged Chemical Attack — Nigeria Today

Following the recent chemical attacks ordered by Syrian government on innocent individuals (including children), US President, Donald J. Trump has order air strikes on Syria and has also addressed Americans over his decision. It is unclear what Russia response will be on this development owning to that fact that they support Syria. We sincerely hope this is not world war three (WWIII) in disguise.

Addressing the nation on Friday evening, Trump said the strike is currently underway. The strike came as Trump has alluded to military action in Syria all week, even tweeting on Wednesday that Russia should be “ready” because “nice and new and ‘smart’” missiles “will be coming.” But Thursday, he seemed to walk back that statement, tweeting military action “could be very soon or not so soon at all.”

Trump has reportedly been moved by images of the chemical weapons attack on the Syrian city of Douma outside of Damascus all week, calling it “atrocious.”“We cannot allow atrocities like that. Cannot allow it,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, adding he expected to make a decision on a response in the next 24 to 48 hours. Images showed victims of the alleged attack foaming at the mouth.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford met with the President at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria. There were additional National Security Council meetings on Thursday and Friday. Trump also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May several times by phone this week. The administration said previously any response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged chemical weapons use would be done in consultation with allies.

However, in preparation for a strike, Syria repositioned some of its aircraft from bases earlier in the week, a U.S. official told ABC News. A second official said the Syrian military had gone into an increased defensive posture.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that during the shelling of Douma, “an estimated 500 patients presented to health facilities exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals.”

“More than 70 people sheltering in basements have reportedly died, with 43 of those deaths related to symptoms consistent with exposure to highly toxic chemicals,” the organization said. “Two health facilities were also reportedly affected by these attacks.”

On Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said analysis done by the U.S., U.K. and France proved the chemical attack. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert also confirmed the use of chemical weapons, but said the U.S. was still “looking into” the “exact kind or the mix” of agent used.