 BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has ordered a probe of the invasion of the Senate on Wednesday, during which the mace was taken away. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja. The statement said the government received the report of the theft of the Senate’s mace with shock. DAILY POST reports […]

BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.