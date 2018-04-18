BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace
The Federal Government has ordered a probe of the invasion of the Senate on Wednesday, during which the mace was taken away. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja. The statement said the government received the report of the theft of the Senate’s mace with shock. DAILY POST reports […]
BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!