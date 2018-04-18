BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace

The Federal Government has ordered a probe of the invasion of the Senate on Wednesday, during which the mace was taken away. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja. The statement said the government received the report of the theft of the Senate’s mace with shock. DAILY POST reports […]

BREAKING: Nigerian government orders probe of Senate invasion, missing mace

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

