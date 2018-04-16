BREAKING: NYSC Enables Portal For Printing Of Call-Up Letter For 2018 Batch A PCMs | Print Yours Here — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: NYSC Enables Portal For Printing Of Call-Up Letter For 2018 Batch A PCMs | Print Yours Here

This is to inform all 2018 Batch A prospective corps members (PCMs) that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has enabled its online portal today, Monday, April 16 – they can now proceed with the printing of their call-up letters.

The scheme made this known on its social media account.

Congratulations for a Successful Mobilization into the NYSC, you are advised to read the instructions on your Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly and also to set out on time to avoid late night travels. NYSC wishes you all journey mercies to your various Orientation Camps — NYSC HQ Nigeria (@nysc_ng) April 16, 2018

The statement read;

ATTENTION 2018 BATCH “A” PCMs. Congratulations for a Successful Mobilization into the National Youth Service Corps, we wish to inform you that as 2018 Batch “A” Orientation Course commences on Thursday 19th April, 2018. You are advised to read the instructions on your Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly and also to set out on time to avoid late night travels. NYSC wishes you all journey mercies to your various Orientation Camps. Thank you. Signed: Management.

Here Is How To Print NYSC Call Up Letter:

Visit the portal for the printing of call up letters via the link below:

http://portal.nysc.gov.ng

Log in with your registered email address and password

On your dashboard, you’ll see PRINT call-up letter

You can now click on it and then download it

Note: if you don’t see it, then you are among those enlisted for stream II

The NYSC also issued another very important statement to PCMs.

This is to inform 2018 Batch “A” PCMs to kindly note the following ahead of Commencement of the Orientation Exercise. i. Persons who studied in Nigeria should bring to camp: Degree/HND Certificates or Statement of Results, Personal Identity Card from Institution of graduation. Foreign graduates should bring for verification, original copies of ALL their uploaded credentials and travel documents including International passport.

ii. Foreign graduates are to ensure that academic paper(s) in Languages other than English must be translated into English accordingly; both versions must be presented for verification at the camp. iii. Medical/veterinary Doctors, Dentists, Pharmacists, Optometrists, Physiotherapists Nurses and Public Environmental Health graduates should bring their professional licenses or certificates of full registration issued by their professional bodies.

Thank you.

Signed:

Management.

The post BREAKING: NYSC Enables Portal For Printing Of Call-Up Letter For 2018 Batch A PCMs | Print Yours Here appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

