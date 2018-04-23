 BREAKING! Officials Of Immigration Arrest Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
BREAKING! Officials Of Immigration Arrest Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Men of the Nigeria Immigration Service have arrested the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye. Senator Melaye was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on his way to
