BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

 BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace
BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace – Daily Sun

BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace
Daily Sun has learnt that the man behind the early morning incident at the Nigerian Senate where the mace of the Red Chamber was stolen in a daring attack by hoodlums, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested by authorities. Omo-Agege, an APC senator
