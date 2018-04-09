BREAKING: PMB Declares For 2019 — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: PMB Declares For 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election. President Buhari stated this at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today. The information was tweeted by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai. The tweet reads; “BREAKING NEWS: PMB has just announced to APC […]

The post BREAKING: PMB Declares For 2019 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

