BREAKING! Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye (Photos) — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye (Photos)

Dino Melaye Arrested By Police. The Senator representing Kogi West Constituency, Dino melaye have just been arrested this morning on his way to Morroco for an official engagement. Details below. The senator took to his Facebook page to share the story this morning while accusing the federal government of Nigeria for his arrest. See post below …

