Breaking: Police to arraign Danish for wife’s, daughter’s murder — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Police to arraign Danish for wife’s, daughter’s murder

The Danish national, Peter Nielson, 53, alleged to have killed his wife, Zainab and daughter, Petral, would be arraigned in court this afternoon.

Neilson, the police said, would be charged on two-counts of murder punishable under the Criminals Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The suspect was alleged to her murdered his wife and child at the wee hours of last Thursday in their Banana Island, Ikoyi residence.

According to findings from crime scene detectives, the suspect killed them inside their bedroom and dragged their bodies to the kitchen.

A statement from the command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, a Superintendent of Police (SP) indicated that Nielson would be arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

He said: “The Lagos State Police Command hereby notifies the public that it had decided to take Mr. Peter Nielson, the Danish man alleged to have murdered his wife Mrs. Zainab Nielson and daughter, Petral Nielson to court for two counts of murder.

“The Commissioner of Police (Imohimi Edgal) has directed that the case be charged to court based on the findings of the crime scene detectives sent to the apartment of the Nielsons after the alleged murder was committed, preliminary autopsy report and the result of DNA analysis carried out by forensic experts.

“He would be taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court today April 11, where the case would be mentioned and his trial for the offence of murder begin.

“Meanwhile, a duplicate copy of the murder casefile has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), for legal advice.”

The post Breaking: Police to arraign Danish for wife’s, daughter’s murder appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

