BREAKING: Protesters shutdown Benue over killings — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Protesters shutdown Benue over killings
Makurdi, the capital of Benue State has been brought to a standstill by protesters over the ongoing killings in the state. The protesters, DAILY POST gathered have taken over major streets of the state, calling on the federal government to come to their aide. DAILY POST reports that over 100 persons have been killed between […]
