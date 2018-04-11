 BREAKING: Real Madrid, Bayern into Champions League semis — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Real Madrid, Bayern into Champions League semis

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid, Bayern into Champions League semis

Juventus’ Brazilian defender Alex Sandro (L) vies with Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO
Javi Bayern Munich’s Spanish midfielder Javier Martinez (L) vies with Sevilla’s French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Sevilla FC on April 11, 2018 in Munich, southern Germany. / AFP PHOTO

The post BREAKING: Real Madrid, Bayern into Champions League semis appeared first on Vanguard News.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.