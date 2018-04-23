BREAKING: Senator Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Senator Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport

The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, is said to have been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on his way to Morocco on Monday morning.

It was learnt that the senator and other passengers had boarded the plane and the aircraft was about to taxi when policemen were said to have stopped the take-off, asking the passengers to disembark from the plane.

Confirming the arrest, the politician, who was declared wanted last month by the Police, took to his Twitter account to disclose that he was on his way to Morocco when he was arrested.

I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018

It was not immediately clear which agency carried out the arrest, but Mr Melaye was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in,” he said on Twitter.

The post BREAKING: Senator Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

