BREAKING: Seven killed as herdsmen attack another church in Benue — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Seven killed as herdsmen attack another church in Benue
At least, seven persons were in the early hours of Thursday killed after suspected herdsmen entered a church in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. DAILY POST gathered that the herdsmen were said to have stormed Mbamondo clan around 12.20am and attacked some displaced persons who had taken refuge at an African Church in […]
