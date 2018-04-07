Breaking: Several dead as car drives into crowd in Germany — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Several dead as car drives into crowd in Germany

Several people were killed and injured Saturday when a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in the German city of Munster, local media reports said.

The DPA news agency said a car had hit bystanders in the western city. Police confirmed there had been casualties but did not immediately say what happened.

“There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene,” the regional police service said on Twitter.

Police also urged people to avoid “speculation” about the incident.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

The post Breaking: Several dead as car drives into crowd in Germany appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

