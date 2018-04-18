 BREAKING! Thugs Invade National Assembly, Steal The Senate’s Mace — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Some suspected thugs on Wednesday, invaded the National Assembly’s chamber and made away with the Senate’s Mace after disrupting the lawmakers’ plenary session. According to reports, the incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the chamber. PREMIUM Times reported that about 10 suspected thugs who came to the venue with the […]

