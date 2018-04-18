BREAKING: Thugs invade Nigerian senate plenary, snatch mace [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Thugs invade Nigerian senate plenary, snatch mace [PHOTOS]

Thugs suspected to be loyal to the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege have invaded the red chambers and forcefully taken away the mace. They broke into the chambers when plenary was going on, thereby creating serious confusion and tension. The operation took Sergeant-At-Arms by surprise who tried to reclaim the mace […]

BREAKING: Thugs invade Nigerian senate plenary, snatch mace [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

