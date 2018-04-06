Brickz granted R80k bail - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

Brickz granted R80k bail – SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
Times LIVE
|
Brickz granted R80k bail
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
Kwaito artist Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu has been granted R80‚000 bail pending his appeal against his rape conviction. Magistrate John Baloyi made the decision in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday. He said the High Court had granted the musician's …
