Bride, 10 escorts kidnapped on way to groom’s house — Nigeria Today

Bride, 10 escorts kidnapped on way to groom’s house

Birnin Gwari town in Kaduna State was, Saturday night, thrown into confusion as a new bride and 10 others were abducted at gunpoint by bandits in the area.

The bride, after the wedding, was being conveyed to her husband’s house by her friends and relatives when the gunmen stopped the vehicle and took them away.

Confirming the kidnap, a former chairman of the local government, who asked not to be named for security reasons, disclosed on phone that the gunmen operated with impunity as nobody challenged them.

His words: “They simply stopped a bus that was conveying the bride to her husband’s house with her relatives and friends numbering about 10.

“The incident took place about 55 kilometres from Birnin Gwari main town.”

“It was learned that three of the people abducted, including a member of the bride’s entourage, escaped and returned to the town yesterday morning.

“The Funtua Road is now a danger zone because at any point they (bandits) can strike. They operate with impunity along that highway because it is bordering Birnin Gwari and Katsina.

“Our vigilantes need little support to engage these bandits. The government needs to mobilise the vigilantes and support them to enable them discharge their duties effectively.”

In a similar development, on Friday, two young men riding a motorcycle were also abducted along Uduwa community in Birnin Gwari with their abductors demanding N3 million ransom.

One of the victims is the son of the Deputy Imam of Uduwa village, it was gathered.

Hussaini Iduwa, a community leader and resident of Oduwa town in Birnin Gwari, confirmed the abduction in a telephone interview.

Contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, Aliyu Muktar, said the command was not informed of the incidents.

Birnin Gwari has witnessed several attacks by armed bandits. 11 soldiers were recently killed in the town by the bandits who attacked a military checkpoint.

The post Bride, 10 escorts kidnapped on way to groom’s house appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

