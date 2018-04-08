Brides abandon wedding receptions for final exams - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Brides abandon wedding receptions for final exams – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Brides abandon wedding receptions for final exams
The Punch
Two final-year Mass Communication students at the Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue State, identified only as Dorcas and Deborah, on Saturday, abandoned their wedding receptions to take their final exams. The final paper is codenamed, Com 402 …
Weddings: Hannah Iona Butler & Dr Matthew Rex Burnham
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip H. Richardson
9 Wedding Photo Mistakes You Don't Want to Make
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!