Brighton Captain Bruno Signs New One-year Contract Extension — Nigeria Today

Brighton Captain Bruno Signs New One-year Contract Extension

Brighton defender Bruno has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Manager Chris Hughton said: “Bruno has been exemplary in my time as manager, firstly he has been an excellent right-back for the team, and secondly an excellent captain for the club over the past three seasons.”

“The way he looks after himself on and off the pitch is an example to any player, and it is due to that lifestyle of professionalism that he is still playing at such a high level at this stage of his career.”

Bruno,37, who joined the Seagulls from Valencia in 2012, has made 21 league appearances this season.

