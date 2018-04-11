Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos)

A ‘brilliant’ Russian design engineer at a top-secret defence plant took revenge on two work colleagues by using a notorious toxic poison – thallium – to harm them. His act left his intended targets almost untouched but caused dozens of unintended victims with women reporting their hair falling out and chronic sickness in incidents the […]

The post Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

