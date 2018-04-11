 Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A ‘brilliant’ Russian design engineer at a top-secret defence plant took revenge on two work colleagues by using a notorious toxic poison – thallium – to harm them. His act left his intended targets almost untouched but caused dozens of unintended victims with women reporting their hair falling out and chronic sickness in incidents the […]

The post Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.