Britain’s best-known money-saving expert sues Facebook over fake ads — Nigeria Today

Britain’s best-known money-saving expert sues Facebook over fake ads

The U.K.’s best known money-saving expert is fed up with Facebook’s handling of scammers’ ads that use his name as an endorsement for bogus financial products. And he’s taking the company to court in a bid to finally sort it out.

